In-demand Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil begins preseason with KRC Genk

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil has joined parent club KRC Genk for preseason training despite interest from teams in Turkey.



The 23-year-old returned to Belgium to start preparations ahead of the 2021/22 season and will be hoping his form from the last campaign will give him a chance at Genk.



Painstil enjoyed a successful loan spell with Turkish club Ankaragucu as he scored 11 goals from 33 matches, ending the season as the club's top scorer.



His scintillating displays have seen him attract interest from several clubs including giants Fenerbache and Gaziantep.



However, the former Ghana U-20 star is determined to fight for a place at KRC Genk, who will be involved in European football next season.



Genk manager John Van der Brom will decide on Painstil's future after the preseason.



The Belgium giants have lined up a friendly against lower-tier side Eendracht Termien on July 3, 2021.