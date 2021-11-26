Improve your officiating- GFA Referee boss after ban of four referees

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey has called for improved officiating in the ongoing Ghana Premier League following the suspension of four referees.



Four referees have been suspended by the Ghana Football Association for different offenses after match-day four of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The four officials who have been suspended by the match review panel are Mahama Ewuntoma, Eso Doh Morrison, Gabriel Opoku Arhin and Andrew Awurisa.



“With the complaints and decision from the match review panel, we have had the opportunity to read through the decision. In the case of the Kotoko issue they talked about the Ganiu incident, it was a serious foul play,” Alex Kortey reacted.



He also detailed the offenses that warranted the ban of the four referees by the Ghana Football Association.



“Ganiu was not aiming at the ball but the human being, the red card should have gone but the referee opted for a yellow card. I am advising our referees not to compromise on some of these things, if it’s a red card, give a red card. You shouldn’t say it’s minimal hence showing a yellow card,” the Referees Manager of the GFA said.



“The GFA and the clubs have invested a lot of money in the league so referees must also uplift their performance to improve the league. They have to do more training and not only when they are going for their fitness test.”



