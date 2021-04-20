Ikere Ekiti cult clash: Six pipo die as cult groups fight

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Six pipo don die sake of kasala wey burst between rival cult groups for Ikere, Ekiti State, South West Nigeria.



Di Ekiti State Police Command wey confam di inside statement say dem receive call on Sunday say two rival cult groups dey fight wit different dangerous weapons.



By di time dem reach di scene of di incident, dem discover say six (6) suspected members of di two cult groups don dey macheted to death.



Di statement add say police don arrest 10 pipo wey dem suspect get hand for di incident.



Meanwhile, di Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, don order di deployment of additional Patrol vehicles wey include di RRS, Safer Highway Team, S.I.B and di Anti-cultism Unit to Ikere axis in order to ensure say peace dey fully maintained for di area and no further breakdown of laws and order



Di police authorities also beg residents of di state to dey calm as di command dey ready to always put criminals under check.



