Ignore them, it’s fake news - GFA rubbishes Senegal visit claims by South Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SAFA has accused referee Ndiaye Maguette of match-fixing



GFA awaits FIFA’s ruling on SAFA’s petition on the Black Stars vs Bafana Bafana game



The Black Stars beat SA 1-0 to secure a playoff spot



Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has rubbished claims by the South African Football Association (SAFA) that a Ghanaian official visited Senegal before the final day of the World Cup qualifier.



The Black Stars booked their place to the playoff stage of the FIFA World Cup after beating Bafana Bafana 1-0 in Cape Coast but SAFA has failed to accept the defeat in good faith as they claim that the game was fixed by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.



SAFA has already petitioned FIFA to review the game, but according to the South African news outlet, Sunday World, they have included new evidence in their appeal.



They claim that an unnamed GFA official visited the Senegalese referee prior to Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa, which was played two weeks ago.



But Prosper Harrison Addo has urged Ghanaians to disregard these reports as he states that SAFA will always change their story.



"Ignore them. This is fake news, please. They (Safa) are trying to find wolf everywhere, anywhere and elsewhere," Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo wrote on social media page in response to claims of the Sunday World newspaper. "Each day their story would change," Addo said referring to SAFA’s claims that the game between the Bafana Bafana and the Black Stars was fixed.



