Ignore big names and prioritize player selection on fitness and form - JE Sarpong tells Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Great Olympics and Ebusua Dwarfs coach, JE Sarpong has implored Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, to prioritize inviting players based on fitness and form and not big names.



His comments come following Ghana's September friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



The Black Stars suffered a 3-0 defeat to the five-time world champions at the Le Harve in France before beating 139th-ranked, Nicaragua 1-0.



According to the veteran trainer, the technical team of the Black Stars focus must be on using Ghana’s international friendlies to do another assessment of the players and how well they fit into the team to ensure a strong Black Stars side capable of going into the World Cup tournament with their best foot forward.



“The truth is that Ghana has names who are playing well outside but currently don't have a team which is near competitive. These friendly games will ultimately turn out positively for a team in the World Cup,” he told Graphic Sports.



“Selection must be done on merit and those who have the heart to perform. On a bigger stage like the World Cup, it is only players who have big hearts who must be encouraged to play,” he said.



The Black Stars will take on Switzerland in November in their final preparatory games before heading to Qatar for the Mundial which kick off from November 20 to December 18.



