Ignatius Osei demands GHC120k compensation from Medeama – Reports

Thursday, 18 November 2021

Axed Medeama SC coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has reportedly demanded GHC120,000 from the club as compensation.



Ignatius was appointed as the club's trainer in August, replacing former Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko. He penned a three-year deal with the Tarkwa-based club.



However, the coach was shown the exit three months into a contract that would have run out in 2024.



According to a report by Kessben FM, both parties agreed on GHC120,000 as compensation for the termination of the contract. However, Medeama, following the sack, offered the manager 25 per cent, which is GHC30,000 of the agreed amount.



Ignatius is said to have rejected the settlement in demand for the amount due him.



He managed three matches in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, drew 2 and lost one.



Meanwhile, assistant coach Umar Abdul Rabi will take interim duties as Medeama host regional rivals Karela United on matchday four.