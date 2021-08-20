Ignatius Osei-Fosu joins Medeama SC as new head coach

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC have completed the acquisition of Ignatius Osei-Fosu as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021/2022 football season.



The young trainer signed his contract with the Yellow and Mauves until 2024 on Friday in Tarkwa.



A club statement reads, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu as our new Head Coach on a three-year deal.



"Welcome to Tarkwa."



Osei-Fosu is replacing Yaw Preko whose stint with the club ended after the 2020/2021 campaign.



Preko took over the club in March 2021 on a short-term deal following the exit of Samuel Boadu, who steered Hearts of Oak to a domestic treble.



Osei-Fosu will be assisted by Charles Anokye Frimpong who has also signed a three-year contract with Medeama.



The former Liberty Professionals trainer landed in Tarkwa on Wednesday evening to conclude all other details of his move to Medeama.



Osei-Fosu was in charge of Eleven Wonders FC in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League where they finished at the 12th position.



The Techiman based club managed 11 wins, 9 draws and 14 defeats in 34 matches as they avoided relegation with two games to spare.



Medeama finished 5th on the premiership standings and also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.



The Yellow and Mauves eye the championship title in the next season and are hopeful Osei-Fosu is the right man to lead the club the chalk the success.



