Igbos play matches to mark decade of Igbo throne in Ghana

Source: GNA

Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, the King of the Igbo community in Ghana, on Saturday kicked a football at the Ajiriganor Astro Turf in Accra, to begin a series of friendly matches among Igbo communities in Ghana, as part of run-up activities to the tenth anniversary of the Igbo throne in Ghana.



Leading an entourage of Igbo chiefs and elders resident in various communities in Ghana, the Eze, in tracksuits, with booths to match, walked spiritedly onto the pitch, an artificial green lawn, and kicked the ball to the admiration and applause of his subjects, fans and spectators.



“To Almighty God be the glory, these games have come to stay,” the King said, adding, “may these games continue to eternity with the foundation that we have laid today.”



The king said four games would be played among teams from the eight identified Igbo communities in Ghana.



He stressed unity among Igbos in Ghana and reminded the players to “be mindful of your brother's legs” as the Eze explained the games are friendly matches, “brotherly, in-house” and unity games.



”Let’s protect one another, we’re all brothers,” the Eze said, and added, that he hoped that the games would move to the level of the nation.



He announced prizes at stake and said: “I pray that the one who wins will go home with the prizes announced.



Dr Ihenetu said a health walk had already been organized in connection with the celebration and announced other activities as a forum before the Ghana Igbo Yam Festival to be on September 18, 2022.



Some Ghanaian football stars that watched the first match were Prince Tagoe, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Charles Taylor and Fataw Dauda.



Team Obi Amarachukwu won the first match with a score of two-one against Team Obi Nhunaya.