If your father is not rich, you cannot play for the national team - Anthony Yeboah 

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football legend Anthony Yeboah has opened up on some challenges affecting football in the country.



According to the former Leeds United and Frankfurt striker, only players from a rich background or from a wealthy family currently have access to the national team.



Anthony Yeboah's comment comes on the back of the Ghana FA officials influencing selections in the various national teams.



He mentioned that currently more players with talents are denied entry to the various national teams because they have no support.



"If your father is not wealthy, you cannot play for the national team: but we do not use this philosophy to develop football," Anthony Yeboah told a group of journalists at the Yegola Hotel in Kumasi



"They have to pay money before they are recognized, so how can our football develop? And the challenge is that all the talented players have been denied access to the national teams and they are missing in action", he added







