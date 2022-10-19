If you want Asamoah Gyan to be included in Black Stars squad then I can also come and play – Armah Senegal

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana football legend, Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’ has shot down the calls for Asamoah Gyan’s inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a number of people have said Gyan should be part of the final squad that will be named by head coach Otto Addo.



Others have also kicked against the idea with the argument that the all-time leading goal scorer of the West African country is out of shape.



According to Emmanuel Armah, if Asamoah Gyan can return to the Black Stars, then he can equally do the same.



"Which team Asamoah Gyan is playing now? Give me the answer. Then I can also come and play. Let's put the jokes aside and gather the players for them to be serious. God will bless you when you are serious. If you are not serious God will not bless you,” Emmanuel Armah said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.



He continued, "We have to stop making noise and stop the politics in football. Football is not politics. It is a game of passion. We should not envy the players who are performing but we should rather invite those who are performing in their various leagues. In the final squad, some will make it and others will be dropped.”



Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup by the close of this week.



