If you have 3 billion, do what DK poison did for Ghana - Blakk Rasta to Chairman Wontumi

Astute media personality, Blakk Rasta has advised NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Benard Antwi Boasiako to come to the aid of his 'broke' party instead of opting to buy Chelsea.



Blakk Rasta urged the wealthy men in the ruling New Patriotic Party to lend the president money to solve the economic challenges in the country.



Speaking with Sports Journalist Saddick Adams, he used former Ghanaian boxer David Kotei 'Poison' who gave government loan in 1976 as an example.



"If Wontumi says he has money to buy Chelsea then why are we sitting in this country saying if we don't pay e-levy the country will not survive. If Chairman Wontumi has 3.1 billion and his party is crying that they don't have money then we are dead. It is a terrible thing. The so called-dirty rich men have to make the President look good,"



"DK poison what did he do? After winning a bout in Japan, the money he got, that what Acheampong took to import mackle to feed Ghanaians who were hungry and were dying, one boxer.



David Kotei, who was known as his ring name DK Poison, in 1976, loaned a sum of USD$45,000 to the government, then led by Ignatius Kutu Acheampong. The amount was his reward after defending his title in Japan.



The country was facing harsh economic and food conditions and therefore the money was intended for the purchase of canned mackles.



Antwi Boasiako who is commonly known as Chairman Wontumi expressed his interest in acquiring £3billion rated Chelsea.



“What I want to do now is to buy Chelsea Football Club. I’m a businessman, I do gold mining and [I can afford] £3 billion,” he said on his radio station, Wontumi radio.



“I want to join the bid to buy the club. If I buy Chelsea, one of the first players I bring in is the Brazilian Vinicius Junior… What is £3 billion?” he added.



