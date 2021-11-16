'If you are not ready, go home' - Watch Andre Ayew's message to teammates after Ethiopia draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Andre Ayew was disappointed in Ghana’s draw against Ethiopia last Thursday



Ghana needed to beat South Africa by a goal difference after the matchday five games in the World Cup qualifiers



The Ghana captain scored in both games against Ethiopia and South Africa



A video of Andre Ayew giving pep talks to his teammates after the draw against Ethiopia has hit the internet and Ghanaians are loving the leadership qualities of the Black Stars captain.



The Black Stars drew 1-1 with the Walias of Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirates stadium in South Africa after Andre Dede Ayew’s first-half freekick goal was cancelled by Getaneh Kebede.



The result meant that the Black Stars needed to beat South Africa in Cape Coast in order to book their place in the playoff stage in the World Cup qualifiers and Andre Dede Ayew was seen in the video exhibiting his leadership skills.



The captain told his teammates to believe in themselves that they can beat South Africa in Cape Coast and urged any member of the team who thinks otherwise to pick their bag and leave the team’s camp.



“We’re not here to joke. And anyone who is not ready and doesn’t believe that we can win 2-0, when we get to Ghana, you can go home. Clearly, because we’re going to the World Cup,” Andre Ayew said.



“So, if someone jokes, if you know you don’t have the heart; when we land in Ghana and you say you’re going to listen to what Ghanaians are going to say, take your things and go home. We’re going to win and we’ll qualify. So, relax, calm down,” he challenged his teammates.



Meanwhile, Andre Dede Ayew scored the only goal in Ghana's 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, to advance to the next stage of the qualifying stage.



