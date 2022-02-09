'If we are able to go past Nigeria, we should thank God' - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international and Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo is not convinced the Black Stars team can beat Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association is in search of a new coach for the Black Stars after sacking Milovan Rajevac following a disastrous AFCON campaign.



And with the hunt for a new coach ongoing, Polo does not believe there is enough quality in the team to make it to the World Cup in Qatar.



“What is happening will not help us,” Polo told Free FM.



“Even if we are able to qualify for the World Cup, it will not help us because this is not the quality.



“To be frank, football goes beyond logic. But you need a coach who can put certain things together so that if he is able to win then, he can take us to the World Cup.



“But to be frank, the quality of our football today, if we are able to go past Nigeria and go to the World Cup, we shall thank God. But the World Cup is also a different thing,” he stated.