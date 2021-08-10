If things don't change, I'll leave Hearts of Oak - W.O Tandoh threatens

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The last few weeks and days have been very good for Accra Hearts of Oak as they ended their nearly 12 year wait for a league title.



As if that was not enough the Accra-based side on Sunday added the coveted MN FA Cup title to their bulging trophy cabinet to win their six double in their history.



But it appears all is not well with some members of the technical team as the Team manager who also doubles as the physical trainer W.O Paul Tandoh has threatened to vacate his post if certain tools are not provided.



The former Aduana Stars coach says that he has been denied the needed apparatus that is required to make his job easier despite several complaints to the management and he will resign if things ae not resolved.



He has blamed this lapse on the huge communication gap that exist between the technical team and the management of the club.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM, the former military man says that if things do not change he will be forced to leave the club.



"As a team manager, there are certain tools I need to ensure my job is going well. Sadly, the management mostly delay in providing such need and its making the job difficult for me"



"If things don't change immediately , I will leave the club now" he vowed.



