‘If next coach fails, heads should roll at GFA’ – Augustine Arhinful reacts to CK Akonnor’s dismissal

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Augustine Arhinful wants the GFA to employ the best coach for the Black Stars
• But he wants the GFA to take the blame if the next coach fails
• CK Akonnor was sacked on Monday, September 13, 2021,
Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has stated that the leadership of the Ghana Football Association should be blamed if the next Black Stars coach fails to succeed.
Augustine Arhinful’s comment comes on the back of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association’s decision to terminate the contract of Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, and his two assistants, David Duncan, and Patrick Greveraars.
As Ghanaians wait on the Ghana Football Association to appoint a replacement for coach Charles Akonnor, Augustine Arhinful the appointment of either a local or an expatriate coach will not matter at this point, as the country needs the best.
“We should look for someone who will take us to the next level. I wanted a local person to be there but do we give them the free hands to work, so let’s go in for the best”, he said on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.
“If the next coach who comes also fails to deliver then heads must roll at the Ghana FA”.
“We said Kwesi Appiah was not good, CK Akonnor isn’t good either then heads must roll if the next coach doesn’t perform,” he added.