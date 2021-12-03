If I were in Asamoah Gyan's shoes, I'd not comment on South Africa penalty saga - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko legend, Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at Asamoah Gyan for claiming Ghana's penalty against South Africa was soft.



Senegalese Referee Ndiaye Maguette was at the centre of controversy when he awarded a dubious penalty to Ghana in the first half which Andre Ayew converted, sending Ghana to the playoff round.



SAFA is seeking a replay and also pressing for Maguette to be handed a lifetime ban from officiating which will include next year's World Cup.



'If I were in Asamoah Gyan's shoes, I'd not comment on this South Africa penalty saga. His comment was unfair to Ghana as a legend," Taylor told Angel TV



"He shouldn't have made that comment knowing he is a former captain and a huge figure. Sometimes you don't have to have an opinion on everything especially when you know your status.



"Someone will also argue that he, Gyan was awarded some soft penalties during his heydays. But he didn't say they were soft so he will reject them. He scored and celebrated. Why didn't he say he was honest and reject them then."



