If I play football again; it'll be at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana captain and Legon Cities player Asamoah says that he still habours ambitions of playing for Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The former Sunderland ace missed out on the chance to fulfilling a childhood dream last season when he opted to join Legon Cities instead of Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko were in talks with Ghana's all time leading top scorer but were unable to reach an agreement with Asamoah Gyan before he opted for Legon Cities.



At Legon Cities, he was hindered by persistent injuries and loss of form as he barely played any football for the team before the season ended.



But now 36 years, Asamoah Gyan says if he ever plays football again it will be at Asante Kotoko.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM, he says that he would be happy if he wears the Kotoko jersey since he is a fan.



“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” Gyan Accra-based Joy FM.



He parted ways with Legon Cities in October last year and has since been without a club.



The former Al Ain striker is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals and is the highest scoring African at the World Cup with 7 goals.



Gyan has over 200 club goals, having represented the likes of Udinese, Sunderland, Rennes and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.