If Ghana had lost there would've been socio-economic problems for the President - SAFA President

Sports News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Danny Jordaan has bizarrely claimed that had Ghana lost the World Cup qualifier against his side on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium there would have been a major socio-economic problem for the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



South Africa is seething with rage after what they termed match-fixing and a rehearsed cheating which was perpetrated by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette and even ball boys which benefitted Ghana in reaching the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup.



SAFA has lodged a complaint with FIFA requesting that the results of the match be annulled and a rematch ordered between both sides.



The South African Football Association(SAFA) on Wednesday 17th November, 2021 held a press conference to press home reasons why the match must be replayed and the systemic cheating they perceived occurred in Ghana last Sunday leading to their 1-0 loss.



Astute football administrator Danny Jordaan insinuated that the match was so important to Ghana and had to win by all means as a defeat would have caused socio-economic issues for the current President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“This match was a very decisive match, where Ghana only had one option but to win,” he said.



“If Ghana loses this, there will be major socio-economic problems even for the president of the country.”



FIFA has confirmed that they have received an official complaint from SAFA in ‘relation to the matter and will review it.



Ghana will know their opponents in the playoffs stage on December 18the 2021, when the draw is held.