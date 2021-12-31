Iduapriem Tennis Club elects new executives

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: ghanatennis.org

Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Tennis Club on Monday 27th December 2021 inaugurated the new executive board who will steer the affairs of the club for the next two years. (From January 2022 to January 2024)



The Senior Manager- Sustainability, Mr Stephen Adjei was appointed as the Chairman of the Iduapriem Tennis Club and expected to continue the good works of(Senior) Engineer Isaac Boakye Aduenin who has been at the helm of the tennis club since 2019.



Under the stewardship of(Snr.) Ing. Boakye Aduenin, the Iduapriem Tennis Club was officially opened and oversaw the construction of two ITF standard tennis courts and also the provision of shelters for members. All tournaments hosted by Iduapriem tennis club were corporate-sponsored, further underpinning the attractiveness of the club to corporate Ghana.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org newly appointed chairman of Iduapriem Tennis Club Stephen Adjei said, "I'm privileged to be at the helm of affairs of Iduapriem tennis club, the previous administration did a lot for them and it's time for us to continue the good works'.



He added, our focus is to harness more talent among the kids and host more Social and Junior tournaments. All tournaments will be sponsored.



Other executives include Vice Chairman- Matthew Osei Nkrumah, Country Chairman- Benjamin Eshun, and Secretary -Noah Annin, Theresa Obosu for Assist Secretary, Organizer -Maxwell Osei Danso and his deputy Samuel Mensah.



Jeannette Osei Danso takes up the Women's organizer position and Ladies Captain with Ophelia Adoma Quayson as her assistant. Osman Karim also takes up the captainship position. Erica Akidam for Financial Secretary/treasurer position.



The rest are Parton MD Samuel Pobee and Vice Patron Ing Isaac Boakye Aduenin. Club Doctor goes to Doctor Kwesi Annor and the Coaches are- Richard Gyebi & Kwesi Bonah.