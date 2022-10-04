Identifying talent in Ghana is a difficult operation - Faisal Chibsah

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to FIFA High-Performance Specialist Faisal Chibsah, discovering talent in Ghana is a challenging operation because there is no framework for it.



Faisal Chibsah, in an exclusive interview with JoySports, stated that the Ghanaian football setting does not give clubs the technical expertise to recognize potential.



“[Talent Identification] is a very difficult thing to do. I don’t think it’s easy. I don’t think there’s a blueprint or formula for that,” he said.



“But then it comes down to what you believe in, what your club philosophy is and how you align that to your talent ID philosophy, training scouts as well. In short, I don’t think there’s one way to do it but once you educate yourself in that environment, it becomes a little bit easier,"



“At the end, you’re going to look at a kid now and predict the future of the kid. It’s impossible to do [because] I don’t even know what tomorrow is going to bring for me here that you’re going to predict the future of a kid who is five or 10 years life ahead of him. So it’s a difficult thing to do,"



“But once you have structures and policies and much educated in that environment you will feel comfortable to say this kid may potentially become one of the best in the world,” he concluded.