Iddrisu Baba struggles as Real Mallorca thumped by Real Madrid

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Iddrisu Baba was not at his best during Real Mallorcac's defeat to La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Monday, March 14, 2022.



Mallorca who are battling relegation were beaten 3-0 in front of their own fans at Iberostar Stadium.



Baba started the game but was withdrawn with less than five minutes to end proceedings.



The 26-year-old was caught in possession in the 54th minute leading to Madrid's opening goal scored by Vinicius Junior.



Karim Benzema made it two with a well-taken penalty before he sealed the victory with a brilliant header.



Baba returned to the Mallorca team recently after recovering from an injury setback and Monday's match was his third appearance after being declared fit.



He has played 163 minutes and is expected to be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.