Iddrisu Baba returns to Real Mallorca after Ghana's exit from AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Iddrisu Baba has returned to Real Mallorca after Ghana's terrible performance at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.



The midfielder caught up with all of his colleagues at the Antonio Asensio Sports City on Tuesday.



The 26-year-old player was the highlight of the team's training session yesterday at the Son Bibilini sporting facility, with their sights set on the Copa del Rey fixture against Rayo Vallecano next week.



Baba's appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations was brief. The midfielder suffered an injury in Ghana's second group round encounter against Gabon.



The midfielder was no longer able to assist his colleagues in the last game against Comoros, a defeat for the Black Stars that caused his exclusion. Baba returned to the island on Saturday, but he was not reunited with his buddies until this Tuesday. The degree of his injuries is unknown, but "but it does not seem very serious," said Luis Garcia.



Baba has played 17 games for Real Mallorca in the La Liga this season.



