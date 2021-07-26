Ibrahim Tanko to replace Mariano Barreto as new Asante Kotoko coach - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tankoh is set to replace Mariano Barreto as the new Asante Kotoko head coach.



As Footballghana.com has reported earlier, Barreto is set to be sacked after ending the 2020/21 season trophyless.



Asante Kotoko lost the Premier League title to their rivals, Hearts of Oak, and also exited the MTN FA Cup at the quarterfinal.



The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to defend their MTN FA Cup title but lost 4-5 on penalty shootout against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



According to a report filed by Kumasi-based Silver FM, the management of the club has settled on Tanko as the new head coach ahead of the 2020/21 season.



Ibrahim Tanko has served as the assistant coach of the Black Stars under the auspices of Kwasi Appiah from 2017 to 2019.



Barreto signed a one and half year deal with Kotoko, replacing Maxwell Konadu prior to the start of the second half of the season.