Ibrahim Tanko ready to assist Black Stars technical team ahead of World Cup

Soccer News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has stated that he is always available to assist the technical team of the Black Stars.



Tanko, who now heads the technical team of Ghanaian club Accra Lions, was the Black Stars' assistant coach from 2017 to 2019, assisting then-head coach Kwasi Appiah.



When Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was fired after the disastrous Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, he was among the candidates tipped to take over as head coach.



The Ghana Football Association, on the other hand, chose Otto Addo as interim manager, and it is expected that the former Ghana international will be named permanent coach soon.



But Tanko has availed himself to assist the technical team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.



“It’s difficult to say no to Ghana, so I am always available. I mostly speak to the technical team led by Otto Addo and anyone knows I played with him at Dortmund. I also started my coaching career with him, so Otto is a good friend and we always get in touch”



“We have to pray for the team but it will be prudent for us to lower our expectations so players won’t be pressured” he added.



Tanko served as Cameroon's assistant coach during the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.



