Ibrahim Tanko more deserving of Black Stars than Otto Addo - Dan Kweku Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach
Mas-Ud Didi Dramani lands Black Stars assistant job
Ghana play Super Eagles of Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers
Spokesperson for the defunct Ghana Football Association, Normalization Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has spoken against the appointment of Otto Addo as the Black Stars coach.
The Ghana Football Association announced the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach after parting ways with Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana’s worst-ever performance in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Former Newcastle and Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton was also appointed as the Technical Advisor of the team.
But Dan Kweku Yeboah believes Chris Hughton should have been paired with Ibrahim Tanko for the Black Stars job because the duo have rich individual experience than Otto Addo.
“In terms of CV, Chris Hughton stands tall and if we wanted someone who knows the team to stick around, we could have gone for Kwasi Appiah to join as Technical Advisor because both Hughton and Otto Addo doesn’t know the team.”
“But if we really wanted someone who knows the team to take charge as an interim coach then that person should have been Kwasi Appiah but if he is out of the equation then we should have gone for Ibrahim Tanko and Chris Hughton and not Otto Addo,” Dan Kweku Yeboah said on Accra-based Neat FM.