Ibrahim Tanko deserves to be Black Stars coach not Otto Addo - Countryman Songo

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, believes coach Ibrahim Tanko is a better coach compared to Otto Addo who is the head coach of the Black Stars.
Popularly known as Countryman Songo, the sports journalist argued that Ibrahim Tanko was the right man to head Ghana’s senior national team but the Ghana Football Association handed the job to Otto Addo.
According to him, after being criticized for their failure, the GFA has awarded the Black Meteors job to Ibrahim Tanko as compensation for not being the Black Stas coach.
“Ibrahim Tanko is a better coach than Otto Addo. As for Otto Addo if he likes it or not he is a trainer scout. It's because Ghanaians have cheapened their selves that is why they’ve allowed you to be coach,” Songo said on his show on Adom TV.
He added, “If it was up to choosing between the two, then Tanko is far better than Otto Addo. The -23-team given to Tanko is only compensation because he deserves to be the head coach of the Black Stars. The GFA just gave Tanko the job so he doesn’t feel left out or labelled as friends and cronies.”
Coach Ibrahim Tanko was on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, appointed as head coach of Ghana’s under 23 side, the Black Meteors.
The former Black Stars player was the head coach of the Black Meteors in 2019.
