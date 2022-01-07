Ibrahim Sunday backs Black Stars to end AFCON drought in Cameroon

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Black Stars have the backing of legend Ibrahim Sunday to end their Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought in Cameroon despite being not being favourites.



Ghana have been crowned champions four times and are in search of a fifth AFCON title.



The West African powerhouse is among the 24 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Central Africa country.



The Black Stars preparations for AFCON 2021 suffered a jolt on Wednesday night when they got pummeled 3-0 by the North African side.



Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first-half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.



In an interview, Ibrahim Sunday indicated Ghana can win the continental showpiece with hard work and good preparations.



“Every country qualified for the tournament [AFCON] and the dream of every country is to win the trophy. The trophy will be won by only one country.



“It’s true Ghana has not won the trophy for 40 years but maybe this time, it could be ours. If you look at the teams that are going for the tournament, if we shall be truthful, the Black Stars are not favourites to win the cup.



“But favourites are not guaranteed to win tournaments. A well-prepared side, psychologically, mentally, physically and everything normally have the chance to win the trophy.



“Has Ghana prepared the players in that manner? Although the Black Stars are not favourites but if they work hard with good training, they can win the tournament,” Ibrahim Sunday told Edubiaseman FM.