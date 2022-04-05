Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari's assist helps Hellas Verona to victory in Italy

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

All Hellas Verona needed for a victory against Pescara on matchday 26 of the Italian Primavera was the presence, diligence and industry of Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari.



Ibrahim Sulemana returned to the starting lineup for Hellas Verona after missing the last two league matches through injury. The 18-year-old suffered an injury on matchday 24 against Fiorentina.



On Saturday his impact was immediate, showing his ability to control games deep from midfield whiles setting up his countryman Philip Yeboah for Verona's opening goal in the 25th minute. That was his second assist of the season.



In his absence, Verona lost their last two games. This underlines the importance of Sulemana to their game. Prior to his injury Verona were unbeaten in their last three games.



In 75 minutes Sulemana earned a 6.5 rating from Italian website Mondoprimavera with the following remarks.



“Great performance from the Ghanaian midfielder. A constant presence in the middle of the field, he manages to combine the technique and running in a match that also sees him as the protagonist of an assist for the goal of Yeboah's advantage.”



This afternoon the Yellow and Blues will take in Juventus with both Sulemana and Yeboah on the field to continue their winning ways.