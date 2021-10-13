Ibrahim Sannie Daara confident of Black Stars' chances of playing in 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A member of the CAF Communications team, Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes that the Black Stars will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana after completing a double win against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the matchday three and four games are second on the Group G table with 9 points.



With two games left, the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communications Director believes that the team will make it to the Mundial next year.



According to him, Ghanaians must believe in Milovan Rajevac and support him and the team.



“Ghanaians should be patient and have faith that we will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



The Black Stars will play Ethiopia next month in Addis Ababa before they host South Africa in the last game of the qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.