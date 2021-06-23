You are here: HomeSports2021 06 23Article 1292695

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ibrahim Sadiq delighted to begin pre-season training at FC Nordsjaelland

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ibrahim Sadiq Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghana youth forward Ibrahim Sadiq is elated to begin pre-season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

On Monday, the Wild Tigers arrived at the Right to Dream Park to start their pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 Danish SuperLiga season.

The team will undergo two weeks of vigorous training before heading to the Netherlands for their usual pre-season training camp.

The Forum-based club will engage their first game at the pre-season against fellow Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening on Saturday, June 26.

Sadiq took to social media to indicate his delight after the team’s session on Tuesday.

“Back to work. Pre-season"

The 21-year-old will be hoping to make an impact at the club when the campaign kick-starts after making only 12 appearances for the side last term.

Sadiq provided 1 assist and netted 2 goals.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment