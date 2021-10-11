Ibrahim Mustapha scores 6th goal of the season in Serbia

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Mustapha, was on the scoresheet for Radnicki Mitrovica but his goal wasn't enough as they lost 3-2 to Kabel in the Serbian second-tier league.



Mustapha broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after right back Dragan Matke sent in a cross for him to tap into the bottom corner.



Ibrahim shrugged off a challenge from Kabel defender to position himself at the right moment to give Radnicki the lead.



Kabel however took control of the game in the 45th minute when Sinisa Njemcevic put the visitors in front after Obuya Pius gave them the equalizer in the 38th minute.



Kabel stretched their lead further in the second half through Njemcevic after the referee awarded them a penalty kick in the 71st minutes.



Predrag Vladic then pulled one back in the 78th for Radnicki Mitrovica to set up a nerve ending, but the away side stood tall.



Mustapha is currently a joint top scorer in the second tier of the Serbia league with six goals three assists.