Ibrahim Mahama has not given RTU a dime - RTU PRO

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: starfmonline.com

Public Relations Officer for Real Tamale United, Sey Mubarick has revealed the club has not received a penny from the Engineers and Planners sponsorship.



Engineers and Planners owned by Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama has its name embossed in front of the jerseys of Real Tamale United.



The Blue and Whites have been struggling financially, affecting their performance in the Ghana Premier League.



Asked about what has accounted for their poor performance in the league, Sey Mubarak disclosed one of the many challenges has to be Ibrahim Mahama’s company reneging on their promise of sponsoring the club.



“The fact is that these issues came up before management was constituted. The big men up there had agreed to bring him (Ibrahim Mahama) on board and agreed that his company will sponsor the club. Initially, it was Dzata Cement but I don’t know what changed for it to be Engineers and Planners,” he said.



Sey also adds that the club does not have a copy of the sponsorship deal and has not received any money from them.



“Before the start of the season, we all knew Ibrahim Mahama was coming on board because we had his company’s name on our jersey and the jerseys were printed. But as we speak now, we do not even have any single document to show that Engineers and Planners have pumped any money for the running of the club. We don’t have a copy of that agreement. The CEO drew a budget of GHc 2 million for the whole season but we have not received a penny in our account. We need to fall on others to help us,” he added.



Real Tamale United is currently 15th on the league log with 35 points after 32 games. They have won eight games, drew 11 and lost 13 games.



They are winless in their last five games in the league, drawing four and losing one.



With just two games to end the season, RTU may be relegated to Division if they fail to win against King Faisal and Hearts of Oak.