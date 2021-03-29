IRS tax third stimulus checks: Covid supplemental social security income for Americans

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Internal Revenue Service don begin deliver di third round of di Economic Impact Payments to all Americans.



Di $1,400 per pesin economic impact payments dey part of di $1.9 trillion Covid-relief stimulus package wey US President Joe Biden just sign into law.



As di American Rescue Plan Act don receive approval of di Senate, officials go begin send di first batch of payments through direct deposit, and citizens go begin receive am by weekend.



Oda batches go follow before di week end through direct direct and mail.



Most pipo go receive di money through direct deposit.



[IRS tax third stimulus checks] Wetin you need know & IRS go automatically calculate amounts



Most American citizens go receive di $1,400 for themselves and $1,400 for pipo wey dey depend on dem depending on wetin dey dia dia tax return card. Just di way e dey wit di first two Economic Impact Payments for 2020, most Americans no need do anything extra before dem collect dis money.



Some fit see di direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before di official payment date wey be March 17.



Di third round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP3) go dey based on di taxpayer tax income from either 2020 or 2019.



Dis one include anyone wey successfully register online at IRS.gov or anybody wey submit special simplified tax return giv di IRS. If di IRS don receive and process any taxpayer 2020 return, di agency go do calculation based on dat return.



Di IRS go automatically send EIP3 to pipo wey no file for return but receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefits. Dis one dey similar to di first and second rounds of Economic Impact Payments, wey dem dey call EIP1 and EIP2.



For those wey collect EIP1 or EIP2 but no collect di money through direct deposit, dem go collect check or a prepaid debit card (referred to as an "EIP Card). Under the new law, an EIP3 cannot be offset to pay various past-due federal debts or back taxes.



How Americans go collect dis money



Tax payers no need do anything as di payment go be automatic. Dem go receive am di same way dem collect di first and second round of di Economic Impact Payments for 2020.



Pipo fit check di Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov on Monday to see di payment status of di third stimulus payment.



You go need enter your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code. If you dey find informate about your Round 1 and Round 2 payments, wey you go need to fill your your 2020 tax return, you go need open IRS online account.



How di Economic Plan 3 take dy different from EP1 and EP2



Di third round of stimulus payments, those wey dey authorized by di 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, different from other rescue plans wey dem don do before.



More pipo go benefit from di third stimulus payment.



Most families go get $1,400 per person, including all dependents wey dem write put for dia tax return.



Dis one mean say, single pesin wey no get anybody wey dey depend on am go collect $1,400, while a family of four (married couple wit two dependents) go collect $5,600.



Unlike di first two payments wey be for pipo wey don reach 17 years and above, di third stimulus payment na for everybody.



Families go receive di money based on di number of pipo wey dey di family, including older relatives like college students, adults wit disabilities, parents and grandparents.