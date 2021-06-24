INEC registration: INEC voters registration device - all you need to know

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Nigeria election organisers, di Independent National Electoral Commission don reveal di new device dem go use for di continuous voters’ registration exercise wey go start on Monday, 28th June.



Chairman of di commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu for di unveiling of di equipment for Abuja say di name of di new machine na Inec Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).



According to di Inec boss, di device go replace di laptop based on Direct Data Capture Machine wey di commission dey use before.



Di machine dey among di equipment dem go use for di continuous voters registration, e add.



How di IVED go take work



Prof. Yakubu say di new machine be like tablet plus e beta pass di old old Direct Data Capture Machine (DDCM) dem don dey use for about 10 years.



Apart from registration of voters, di machine dey do oda work, most importantly, e go fit accredit voters during election.



E add join say na di commission engineers design dis device to make am compatible wit di Android Operating System and to integrate am well wit di online registration portal.



When di Continuous Voters Registration dey start



Di voters registration exercise go start for June 28 for all ova di kontri for pipo wey wan register online. Di commission neva set date for those wey go wan do physical registration.



CRV dey open to all Nigerians wey dey di age of 18 years of age and neva register to vote before.



Oga Yakubu aksi say di registration dey opened to any registered voter wey get problem during accreditation for previous elections, so di agency go fit fix di problems.



How pesin fit take register?



INEC don bring two ways wey pipo fit take register: online registration and in-pesin registration.



Online registration: Pipo wey wan register fit go INEC online registration portal go fill in all dia details and print out the slip.



Pipo wey wan transfer dia registrar or do any correction for dia names or oda details fit also correct am for di online registration portal.



Wit di online portal, pipo fit also apply to replace dia lost or damaged permanent voters cards.



In-pesin registration: After dem don fill in dia details and corrections for di online registration portal, dem go proceed go INEC offices for di local goment areas wey dey near dem or any designated centre wey INEC go provide wit dia slip wey dem don print out go do dia biometric capture and get dia temporary voter cards.



Who suppose register/participate for di CVR?





Nigerian citizens wey don reach 18 years wey never register before.

Registered voters wey get issues wit accreditation.

Registered voters wey wan transfer dia voting points from one place to anoda.

Registered voters wey don damage dia voters card and those dey don loss dia voters card. Dem fit apply to replace am.

Registered voters wey wish to correct dia information for dia cards, like pipo wey dem no spell dia name correctly.

