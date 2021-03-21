IGP Adamu order full investigation, promise to catch those behind attack on Benue state govnor

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di oga patapata for Nigeria police don order “full-scale” investigation into di attack on Benue State Govnor Samuel Ortom.



Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, also condemn di incident, and order say make di Benue Commissioner of Police improve security for di state, especially around di govnor.



Some don join mouth to condemn di attack wey happen for broad daylight during on 20 March, like di People’s Democratic Party and di joinbodi of sitting govnors, Nigeria Governor’s Forum.



Reactions to attack on Ortom



Anoda sitting Govnor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, say di federal goment go dey responsible if anyone assassinate Ortom; E add say dat kain incident go even cause anoda civil war for Nigeria.



Attacks on govnors no common for Nigeria but e dey happen, especially for northern region of di kontri, allegedly by Islamic militants.



For September 2020, one group ambush di convoy of Borno state Govnor Babagana Zulum for road, and for di attack 14 police officers and soldiers and four civilians die. Although di govnor imsef survive.



But till today authorities never catch those behind am.



Di IGP order di immediate deployment of specialized investigators from di Force Criminal Investigations Department for Abuja, to go support police for Benue, in di hope say dem go track down and arrest di criminals of Saturday gunfire attack.



Wetin happen for Ortom attack on 20 March?



Oga Ortom on Saturday confam di incident for press conference, say unknown gunmen wey reach about fifteen, block im and im security pipo for road, come open fire on dem.



But di govnor and im team no wunjure or die for di incident



Im allege say di attack bin dey planned to "eliminate am, as im run for about two kilometres."



Di incident according to di govnor happun along Makurdi/Gboko road for Makurdi Local Government Area of di state .



Ortom, wey bin address journalist afta di incident describe di gunmen as 'herdsmen', im say na about 15 of di attackers trail am to di river bank wia im bin dey on foot.



Governor Ortom na one pesin wey bin don speak out against di actions of alleged herdsmen wey don cause insecurity for Nigeria in recent times.



Di governor for exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin for early March say im know say di group dey illegal and im no support dia activities.



Im also call for Nigeria goment to treat di herdsmen di same way wey dem treat di Indigenous People of Biafra and dia Eastern Security Network paramilitary wey dem proscribe.