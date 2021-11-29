IBT FC sign Fareed Mubarak Muhammed from Nania FC

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

IBT FC have confirmed the signing of highly rated young defender, Fareed Mubarak Muhammed, from Abedi Pele’s NANIA FC.



Fareed, the 19-year-old is an impressive ball playing defender able to make great passes and timely defensive work. The player was a key member of the maestro’s side before his departure to IBT FC.



Speaking on his move, Fareed expressed appreciation to former team Nania FC for guidance and opportunities and wished them well in their future endeavors.



He also expressed delight for the opportunity to play for IBT FC describing it as an “ambitious club and one were dreams can come true”. He added that, he is ready to give his all to the club and ensure that the club attains great heights.



Fareed has a pool of experience after having some stints in France and South Africa



IBT FC on their part, were excited about the signing and optimistic that he will be a great addition to the club.



IBT Fc is a Division Two side in Ghana football based specialized in identifying and nurturing talents. The club is a household name in Ghana football and have seen many players who currently ply their trade abroad passed through the club.