IBT FC grabs midifield sensation Osman Wakaso

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

IBT Football Club have confirmed the signing of the nephew of Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, from lower tier side True Demo Fc on a 3-year-deal.



Osman Wakaso Diaz who is only 16 years old has proven to be an exciting talent with his exceptional ball control, passses, general impact on games and discipline.



The player has strong similarities with his uncle, Mubarak Wakaso, relative to his passion, work rate and output.



According to Osman, he is indeed inspired by his uncle and is desirous to follow in his career path and even do much better.



Speaking on his move to IBT FC, he said “I am pleased for this great opportunity and the privilege to be part of this great panthers family. I am here to help the team achieve its objectives and play great football”



IBT FC also expressed delight to have the young midfielder and are hopeful he will hit the ground running soon.



IBT Fc is a Division Two side in Ghana football based specialized in identifying and nurturing talents. The club is a household name in Ghana football and have seen many players who currently ply their trade abroad passed through the club.



