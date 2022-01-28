I wouldn’t advise NDC government to sack Milo – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

The National Democratic Congress Member of the Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has stated that he would not have advised his government to sack Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.



He explained that the Ghana Football Association have been put in a difficult situation by the current government who directed them to oust the Serbian coach.



According to him the GFA will have to step into the unknown in search for a new coach which is riskier considering that the incoming coach will have lesser time to prepare the team to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



“You have take a risk but what you have done is much more riskier than keeping Milo,” Nii Lante said on JoyNews, Thursday January 27, 2022.



He added, “From a technical point of view there is no way I would have advised my government to take such a decision because it’s a bite irrational.”



The former Sports Minister noted that Milovan would have corrected his errors ahead of the World Cup playoffs after seeing his side succumb to defeats at the AFCON 2021.



“He has seen these players, we have just a month and two weeks for the game between Nigeria. He will come to the realization that my performance at the AFCON wasn’t good, what can I do to make it better,” the MP added.