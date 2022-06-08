I would start Afriyie Barnieh over Afena-Gyan at Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Hearts, Kotoko and Black Stars midfielder Charles Taylor says that he would have started Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh over AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan if he was coach of the team.



The former player is unhappy with the treatment meted out to local players by coaches of the Black Stars.



Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah were sent home in the run-up to Madagascar and Central African Republic game but were later recalled for the Kirin Cup in Japan.



Many times players who play in the Ghana Premier League are barely called and if they do, they are only turned into training horses.



Charles Taylor believes that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is a more skilful and better player than Felix Afena Gyan but is being overlooked because he is a local player.



“Afriyie Barnieh is more skilful than Afena Gyan. I would start Barnieh if I were to be the head coach of the Black Stars”



The Hearts of Oak ace has been recalled to the squad after being sent packing for the two AFCON qualifiers.