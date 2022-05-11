‘I would love him to stay’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright on Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he would love to see Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah stay at the club when his contract expires.



The youngster who has been on top form the Gunners in recent times current contract will elapse at the end of the season.



The England youth star has bagged four goals in his run of five starts and has become an important player for Mikel Arteta side.



Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher in an interview with Sky Sports advised the Ghanaians striker to leave Arsenal due to lack of playing time but Ian Wright thinks otherwise.



"It's a great dilemma for him. I listened to him on the Beautiful Game podcast and he’s saying I’ve not had a run; I’ve not even had three games on the spin.



"If I can get three games in a row and I’m not doing it then I totally understand people saying I’m not ready, but he says just give me a run of games. If he can continue to score goals that are going to fire Arsenal into fourth then you have to say to yourself if he did leave Arsenal, he’s going to be playing Champions League. If he did leave Arsenal where’s he going that he’s going to be playing Champions League? He’s in a great position to stay. I’d love him to stay."



Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah, who has rejected contract renewal offers from the Gunners is yet to decide on his future.