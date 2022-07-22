I would like to play for Barcelona or Chelsea - Evelyn Badu

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Evelyn Badu wins CAF Interclub Player of the Year (Women)



Evelyn Badu wins CAF Young Player of the Year(Women)



Morocco host 2022 CAF Awards



Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu, dreams of playing for European giants Chelsea and Barcelona after winning two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



The former Hasaacas Ladies player won Women's Interclub Player of the Year and Women's Young Player at the 2022 CAF Awards held in Rabat, Morocco.



Badu won the Interclub award ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies duo Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.



Speaking about her future plans after winning double at the 2022 CAF Award, Badu revealed that she dreams of playing for Chelsea or joining Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala at Barcelona.



“I would like to play Barcelona. Is the team of my heart. For me to retire or quit football, at least I have to play Barcelona. I want to join Oshoala in Barca or play Chelsea."



“I will be happy to play Barca or Chelsea,” Evelyn Badu said Accra-based Original FM.



