I would have scored a lot of goals for the Black Stars if I had gotten more playing time - Ebenezer Assifuah

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U20 star, Ebenezer Assifuah has lamented the lack of playing time given to him in the senior national team.



Speaking to Original TV in an interview, the forward said if he had received chances to feature for the Black Stars, he would have scored a lot of goals for his country.



“I couldn't get enough playing time at Black stars level that's why Ghanaians couldn't benefit from my goal gift.



“I was with the black stars during coach Avram Grant time but I couldn't get enough playing time to fit into the team to follow the footsteps of Asamoah Gyan I could have scored more goals for Ghana Black stars if I get more playing time with the black stars,” Ebenezer Assifuah said.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the forward is backing Ghana to advance from Group H during the group stages of the tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.