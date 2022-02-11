I would have resigned if I were Kurt Okraku - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association(GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said he would have resigned if he is the current president of the FA.



The Hearts of Oak member's comment comes as reaction to reports that the government and the football body are at loggerheads regarding who becomes the next Black Stars coach.



Speaking on GTV Sports plus, Tamakloe who feels the government is interfering in the FA's line of duty said he would resign if he was Kurt Okraku.



"Now after our abysmal performance at the last AFCON, we have come back home (and) we are thinking about qualifying to the next World Cup. Now we don't have a coach, a substantive coach. We are now looking for a coach and all we hear is that government itself has brought in a coach and the FA itself went out for a coach. I am assure you if I were to be the FA president now I'll take my pen and resign, especially when a committee has been put in place without the knowledge of the president of the FA," he said.



However, the spokesperson for the FA, Henry Asante Twum has denied claims of the government imposing a coach on the FA.



“I don’t know about any such decision. As far as I am concerned, we haven’t met the ministry. I know that we are stakeholders in development, the government is recognized in providing infrastructure and funds for the development of football but as technocrats we are responsible for the decision-making," He told Joy News.



Eventually, Chris Hughton who was reported to be the choice of the government was handed a technical advisory role while the FA's choice, Otto Addo was appointed as interim manager of the Black Stars.