I won't force my kids to play football but will be happy if they do - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has revealed that he would not put pressure on his children to pursue a career in football.



Despite coming from a family lineage of great footballers, the Crystal Palace striker has said that he would only love to see his children choose a career in football but will not force them to make that choice.



Speaking about how he lived through the pressure that is associated with the name Ayew to climb the football ladder, Jordan Ayew said "my two kids love football and there is still time to grow into it but I won't force them."



"They will make that decision themselves and there is no pressure on them. They will play if they want to but if choose something different, I won't pressure them"



He added that though he will no put pressure on them, he will be the happiest man in the world to see his children make a career in football.



"If they do like it and get a career in football, I will be the happiest man in the world," Jordan Ayew said in an interview with SuperSport.



