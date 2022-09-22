I won't be happy even if new players win World Cup for Ghana - Kofi Bentil

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has disclosed that he would still not be satisfied if the new players in Black Stars win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Ghana.



Kofi Bentil who has continuously opined that players who switched nationalities to to Ghana after the 2022 World Cup qualification do not merit a place in the final squad, noted that it would not be prudent for the technical team not to reward players who toiled in the qualifiers with a place in the World Cup squad.



According to him, the new players in the Black Stars are looking to leverage on the country's qualification to the World Cup to market their talents and that he cannot watch on while such injustice is served.



In a post on social media, Kofi Bentil wrote, "Whether they win or not, it can’t be right for some to qualify and others to play! If you were committed you should have shown it when we were struggling to qualify! I can’t be happy with such injustice even if you win the World Cup!"



Since Ghana's qualification for their 4th World Cup, several players of Ghanaian descent have shown interest in playing for the West African country.



While some football fans feel it would be proper to beef up the squad with some of these players, the vice president of IMANI Africa thinks otherwise.



Some players like Tariq Lamptey, Inaki, Nico Williams, Ransford Yeboah, Stephan Ambrosius and others recently switched nationalities to play for Ghana.



