I won't allow faceless individuals to destroy Ghana football - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has admitted the just ended 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season was successful but not without controversies.



He emphasized that some bad nuts destroyed the success gained by engaging in some illegal activities including match-fixing.



Mr. Kurt made this statement during the launch of the maiden edition of the National Division One League Super Cup at the premises of the Ghana Football Association.



The President opined that the match week 34 league game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies generated heat throughout the nation concerning the alleged match fixing.



He warned the bad nuts won’t be allowed to destroy the effort made by the association to in making the local league attractive.



To Him, ” Ghana football has and was attacked by faceless cowards, and it is His responsibility and the responsibility of the executive council to defend the passion of the nation,” he said.



He added that the football association is working hard to fish out these people to face the face rigors of the law.



“Everybody who played a part in this alleged betting saga, I mean the faceless, cowards will face it. We will clean the sports and will bring confidence to a sport that fits the association, that fits all football lovers, and sports that bring hope and aspiration to 30 million people and beyond of this country,” he added.



” If you are here and you know that you played a part, be ready. Do not call me! because you didn’t call me when you wanted to play that role. Those who are calling me regarding betting should stop. I am ready to chase them out of their hiding places and bring them to justice,” he stated.



