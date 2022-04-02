I won't blame Francis Uzoho for the mistake - Vincent Enyeama

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has leapt to the defence of beleaguered goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after his costly mistake gave Ghana an away goal to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.



The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.



Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.



The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper has borne the brunt of many Nigerians after his blunder prevented Nigeria from playing at the World Cup but Enyeama has defended Uzoho for the disaster.



“It is time we face the future and keep moving. I don’t want to apportion blame,” Enyeama said on Channels Television.



“I listened to what George also said the other time we cannot have another Jay-Jay Okocha same that we cannot have another Vincent Enyeama, it is the truth.



“What I did for Nigeria you cannot really comprehend, it’s time that will tell.



“I’m going to say we have to do with what we have. I didn’t really see what happened during the match but the truth is that there’s only one Vincent Enyeama and we only have to encourage and support them, these guys need confidence.

“It’s sad that everybody was talking about goalkeeping before the game. These guys have to go through massive pressure to live up to the billing.



“Everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Uzoho, everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Akpeyi and Okoye which is very difficult and putting massive pressure on the young lads.”



Ghana was on Friday placed in Group H in the World Cup draw alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.