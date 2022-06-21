I won't be shocked if I miss out from next Black Stars call up - Yaw Annor

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Yaw Annor, the Ashantigold's top striker, has stated that he won't be surprised if he is not on the next Black Stars call up list.



Ghana is currently preparing for the 2022 World Cup which will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana has also played two games in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers winning against Madagascar and drawing against the Central African Republic.



Speaking to Akoma FM 87.9 FM the Ashantigold's top striker said:



"It's the dream of every player to be in the national team (Black Stars). I am ever ready for the call up when given the chance"



"I will not be surprise if I miss out from the next Black Stars up but it will rather strengthen me to give out my best and work hard since there are many Ghanaian players aiming for the call up," he added.



Yaw Annor ended the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the goal king, thanks to his 22 goals.