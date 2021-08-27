I woke up with my phone full of messages - Yaw Yeboah after scoring goal against Gornik

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Yaboah Yeboah has disclosed that his phone was full of messages after scoring an out-of-the-world goal for Wisla Krakow in the game against Gornik in Poland.



The Ghana U-23 captain, weaved his way through a sea of defenders before striking to net his side's second in the 3-0 victory over Gornik Leczna.



His finish took social media by storm with ESPN and FIFA reacting.



Yeboah, a former Manchester City player revealed it wasn't just social media but his phone was buzzing with messages.



"Lovely. I wake up looking at my phone that's full of messages. It is an honor for me to be appreciated. As it turns out by people around the world. This situation is also a driving force for the entire league," he told Super Express Sports in Poland.



"I had no one to pass it to! Besides, I felt confident on the pitch, thanks to coach Adrian Gula. When I have the ball, I have a lot of freedom in the game. The most important thing is that I help the team. When I saw that I had no option to overdub, I thought - I believe it. Now I watch this goal everywhere," he added.



Yaw Yeboah has played five games in this season's Ekstraklasa and has scored two goals.



