I wish we dont qualify for the 2022 World Cup- Kojo Adade-Mensah

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

DataBank CEO, Kojo Addae-Mensah has said he hopes the Black Stars do not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



According to him, Ghana football has taken a nose dive and it’s time football authorities and the government come on board to address those issues instead of focusing on the World Cup and winning the Afcon trophy.



He explained that all issues affecting Ghana football would not be solved if Ghana qualify’s for the World Cup, adding that ‘all focus will be on the preparing for the World Cup’.



“I wish we don’t qualify for the World Cup because if we do, we will suddenly forget all our problems”, he said on Happy FM.



“For the next four years, if we don’t even qualify for the World Cup or even win the AFCON and we make progress in solving our issues, I’m sure we will all be happy”.



He also urged the current Ghana FA to develop a plan for Ghana football.



“We need a president who can develop a blueprint for us that will be a legacy for him in some years to come, just like how we attributed some of the success we chalked to Ben Kuofie”